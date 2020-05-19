Overview

Dr. Claudia Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Thomas works at UNOVA Health Clinic in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.