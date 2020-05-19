Dr. Claudia Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UNOVA Health Clinic - Urgent Care539 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 973-4070Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr Thomas is a fine doc she can come off brisk but is extremely knowledgeable and qualified,she can also be very caring,those worried about waiting a bit need to grow up
About Dr. Claudia Thomas, MD
- Orthopedics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1538194345
Education & Certifications
- MD Inst Emergency Med
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.