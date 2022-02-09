Dr. Claudia Tellez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tellez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Tellez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claudia Tellez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tellez works at
Robert H Lurie Cancer Center250 E Superior St Ste 4-440, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
Dr. Tellez is absolutely wonderful. She is so thorough, includes me in my health decisions and is incredibly compassionate. I couldn't ask for more when looking for a doctor to hep me navigate a complex and often scary medical issue. Her support staff is also excellent and the office runs extremely smoothly/on time.
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Veterans Affairs Lakeside Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
