Dr. Claudia Somes, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Somes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Somes works at
Locations
Serenity Medical Associates11590 N Meridian St Ste 170, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 848-3040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Somes has been our pediatrician since our children's birth. She always answers all of my questions and addresses concerns. Now that our kids are older, she listens to them also. She knows the science behind medicine and considers all aspects of our children's health. She is direct and practical in her approach. I would recommend her and also her office partners.
About Dr. Claudia Somes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Somes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.