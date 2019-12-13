Overview

Dr. Claudia Somes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Somes works at Guardian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.