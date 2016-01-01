Dr. Claudia Sanmiguel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanmiguel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Sanmiguel, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Sanmiguel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Sanmiguel works at
Locations
Ucla Medical Group100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 208-5400
Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Claudia Sanmiguel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144474610
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Cedars Sinai MC-UCLA
- Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine
- Pontificial Javeriana University
- Gastroenterology
