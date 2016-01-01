See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Claudia Sanmiguel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Sanmiguel works at UCLA MEDICAL GROUP in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla Medical Group
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 208-5400
    Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.
    1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-6789

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    • Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology
