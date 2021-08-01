Dr. Claudia Prospero Ponce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prospero Ponce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Prospero Ponce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Prospero Ponce, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Prospero Ponce works at
Locations
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5850
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-6050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Prospero Ponce is very attentive and has explained what is the problem with my eye.
About Dr. Claudia Prospero Ponce, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1689013666
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Prospero Ponce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prospero Ponce accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prospero Ponce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prospero Ponce works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prospero Ponce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prospero Ponce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prospero Ponce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prospero Ponce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.