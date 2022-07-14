Overview

Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Pereira works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.