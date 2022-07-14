See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Pereira works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3002, Miami, FL 33133 (305) 858-3494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 14, 2022
    I am a mother of three children and have never written a review for a doctor. However, I feel I must write one for Dr. Pereira. My youngest child was fainting, vomiting, and constantly nauseous. After many appointments with specialists over three years, our gastroenterologist referred us to Dr. Pereira, and she diagnosed my daughter with POTS. She completely changed my daughter's life and has now been her doctor for five years. She is extraordinary, not only because she is an expert clinician but because she genuinely cares about her patients. She asks probing questions, listens to your concerns, and explains her diagnosis--looking beyond pure diagnostic and encouraging self-care steps and medical interventions. She makes her patients feel empowered and heard and is a strong advocate, willing to go to bat for them when colleges don't quite understand the disease. She feels more like a trusted advisor and family encourager than a hands-off doctor. I cannot recommend her more highly.
    Michelle G Shindell — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1740218361
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pereira works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pereira's profile.

    Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

