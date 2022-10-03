Overview

Dr. Claudia Perdei, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Perdei works at Claudia V Perdei MD PA in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.