Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians Universitat.
They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4500 E 9th Ave Ste 170, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (888) 418-4988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great and collaborative provider.
About Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1538122007
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ludwig-Maximilians Universitat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Panzer speaks French and German.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.
