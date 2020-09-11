See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians Universitat.

They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 170, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 418-4988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Female Infertility
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Female Infertility

Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Great and collaborative provider.
    NW — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD
    About Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French and German
    • 1538122007
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Medical Center
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Ludwig-Maximilians Universitat
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Panzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panzer has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

