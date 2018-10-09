Dr. Claudia Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Nugent, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Nugent, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Nugent works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic3101 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 366-1285Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Christie Clinic on University101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-6162
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is an outstanding Doctor! She saved my life . She listened to what I had to say when the other Doctors ignored what I was telling them. She preformed the right tests and was able to diagnose me. Sent me to Barnes Hospital to be taken care of.
About Dr. Claudia Nugent, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629085212
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- U Ill
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nugent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nugent works at
Dr. Nugent has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nugent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.
