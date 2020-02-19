Dr. Claudia Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Molina, MD
Dr. Claudia Molina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Destin Medical Center623 Harbor Blvd Ste 3, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 837-5181
SHMG at Blue Water Bay4586 E Highway 20 Ste B, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 897-3200
White Wilson Medical Center PA2001 E HIGHWAY 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 897-4400
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She is now at White Wilson Medical Center P.A. in Niceville Had my first appointment with her on the 5th of February 2020. Spends as much time as she can with each patient didn't have to wait long in waiting room. Like how their office is set up has part of a room for small children and up front of the dest when you sign in there's a few people behind so your not waiting long. Was looking for a new primary care who was actually good at what they do and she does and very good manners. She's very nice I have anxiety disorder and she eases it. Just was in hospital glad I had all my blood work copies so I didn't need to get it re done. My psychiatrist recommended white Wilson says its where he goes with his family. My last doctor was unprofessional and not very good, After being in hospital I got a referenc and shes actually pretty good waiting is not bad just with the flu going around may seem packed at times. But she is with white Wilson in Niceville not sacred heart.
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992713127
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque
- Family Practice
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.