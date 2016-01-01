Overview

Dr. Claudia Mercado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Mercado works at Border Clinic Pllc in Laredo, TX with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.