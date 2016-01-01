See All Pediatricians in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. 

Dr. Landaeta Medina works at Pediatric Associates in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL, Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Beach
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 910, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 532-3378
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Associates - Miami Lakes
    15507 Nw 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 821-8611
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Pediatric Associates
    1610 NE MIAMI GARDENS DR, Miami, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 940-6016
  4. 4
    Pediatric Associates
    1567 San Remo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 446-2006
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Landaeta Medina?

    Photo: Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Landaeta Medina to family and friends

    Dr. Landaeta Medina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Landaeta Medina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD.

    About Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417482696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Landaeta Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landaeta Medina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landaeta Medina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landaeta Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landaeta Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.