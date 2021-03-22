Overview

Dr. Claudia Lago-Toro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lago-Toro works at BayCare Medical Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.