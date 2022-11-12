Overview

Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Krispel works at Meadows Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Macular Hole and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.