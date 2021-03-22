Dr. Claudia Koppelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Koppelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Koppelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Claudia L Koppelman MD1221 Main St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 533-1818Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koppelman is very personal, professional and very caring about you as an individual.
About Dr. Claudia Koppelman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1881741163
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine
