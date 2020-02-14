See All Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Claudia Johnson, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Claudia Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital and Saint Bernard Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Empowered Therapy, Inc. in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perfect Balance Nutrition Programs
    155 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 998-8444
  2. 2
    Claudia Johnson, MD
    1301 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 978-1400
  3. 3
    Claude Mandel Medical Center
    8507 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 978-1400
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Perfect Balance Nutrition Programs
    3412 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 998-8444
  5. 5
    Perfect Balance Nutrition Programs
    2333 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 998-8444
  6. 6
    (Hyde Park)Perfect Balance/ Gastroenterology/ Internal Medicine
    1634 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 998-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Trinity Hospital
  • Jackson Park Hospital
  • Saint Bernard Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 14, 2020
    I was a first time patient at Dr. Johnson's office on 2/13/2020. She is very thorough, personable and patient. After listening attentively to my concerns, she took the time to explain everything to me including an upcoming procedure in vivid details. Excellent bedside manner!!! I look forward to my next appointment.
    Love — Feb 14, 2020
    About Dr. Claudia Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992805782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Empowered Therapy, Inc. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

