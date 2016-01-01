Dr. Claudia Ihm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ihm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Ihm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Ihm, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Ihm works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease Specialists1550 S Potomac St Ste, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0839
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Claudia Ihm, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821346727
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ihm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ihm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ihm works at
Dr. Ihm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ihm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ihm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ihm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.