Dr. Claudia Holland, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Holland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Lily Wong MD PC800A 5th Ave Ste 503, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been Dr. Holland's patient for several years and absolutely love her. She is patient, caring and has a wonderful sense of humor. She listens to you and takes her time. She has successfully treated several problems that I've had. Her staff is also wonderful. She has an excellent receptionist named, Anna who is very friendly and depending on your issues will schedule an appointment as soon as possible. All in all, I highly recommend Dr. Holland
About Dr. Claudia Holland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1457326175
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Bellevue Medical Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holland speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
