Dr. Claudia Henschke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henschke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Henschke, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Henschke, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Henschke works at
Locations
-
1
ELCAP (Early Lung & Cardiac Screening Program)1 Gustave L Levy Pl # 1232, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henschke?
About Dr. Claudia Henschke, MD
- Radiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932203049
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henschke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henschke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henschke works at
Dr. Henschke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henschke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henschke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henschke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.