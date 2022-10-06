Overview

Dr. Claudia Winograd Heise, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Winograd Heise works at Whole Medicine in Scarborough, ME with other offices in South Portland, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.