Dr. Claudia Gragnoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Gragnoli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gragnoli works at
Locations
Jefferson Division of Endocrinology,Â Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases211 S 9th St Ste 601, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases2301 S Broad St Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gragnoli?
Dr Gragnoli is a Dr with great concern for her patients, she will go out of her way to make sure that not only do you understand what she is planning to do to help you but why, she takes a natural approach on medicines and still uses the western meds to heal you! She has taken me from blood pressures that could take my life to me walking upright by simply using natural ideas, this might not be for everyone but I’m not fond of hospitals. She knows what patient needs what treatment and if your all for western meds and hospitals she will be there to see u well! That is the wonderful thing about Dr Gragnoli, her diverse background gives her so much knowledge on what will work naturally and what we need synthetically. I’m glad to write a review on such a great doctor.
About Dr. Claudia Gragnoli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1083791222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gragnoli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gragnoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gragnoli speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gragnoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gragnoli.
