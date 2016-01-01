Dr. Dumfeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Dumfeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Dumfeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Dumfeh works at
Locations
Doctors Community Practices at Laurel13900 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (217) 821-6639Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
MedStar FSMC Endocrinology at Ridge Road7106 Ridge Rd Ste B, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Claudia Dumfeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1780846758
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumfeh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dumfeh works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumfeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumfeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumfeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.