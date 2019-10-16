Dr. Claudia Corrales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corrales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Corrales, MD
Dr. Claudia Corrales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital West, Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boynton Beach2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 160, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Very knowledgeable and professional. Knows in detail what’s she’s talking about.
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1487886586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
