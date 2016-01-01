See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Claudia Cooke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Cooke works at Claudia Cooke MD PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Claudia Cooke MD PLLC
    35 E 35th St Rm 206, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 213-0288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Claudia Cooke, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1174571251
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • St Luke's Roosevelt
Medical Education
  • Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Claudia Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooke works at Claudia Cooke MD PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cooke’s profile.

Dr. Cooke speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

