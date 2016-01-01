Overview

Dr. Claudia Chiriboga, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Chiriboga works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.