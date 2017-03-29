See All Vascular Neurologists in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Federal University Of Uberlandia Brazil and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Chaves works at Newton-Wellesley Neurology in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Newton Wellesley Pathology Associates PC
    2000 Washington St Ste 567, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 928-1500
  2. 2
    16 Hayden Ave Fl 2, Lexington, MA 02421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 372-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chaves?

    Mar 29, 2017
    I see Dr. Chaves to treat my Multiple Sclerosis. I really like her and she seems to know her field.
    Stoneham, MA — Mar 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chaves to family and friends

    Dr. Chaves' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chaves

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD.

    About Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740241736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Faulkner Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Federal University Of Uberlandia Brazil
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.