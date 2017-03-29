Overview

Dr. Claudia Chaves, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Federal University Of Uberlandia Brazil and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Chaves works at Newton-Wellesley Neurology in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.