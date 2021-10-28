Overview

Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Chambers works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

