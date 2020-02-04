Dr. Claudia Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Camacho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Camacho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Camacho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Partners2279 Eagle Glen Pkwy Ste 110, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 278-8278
- 2 25170 Hancock Ave Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 461-9300
-
3
Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.36320 Inland Valley Dr Ste 203, Wildomar, CA 92595 Directions (951) 200-2220
-
4
Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.44274 George Cushman Ct Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 587-0992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camacho?
She is lovely! We saw her at the Rady Urgent Care tonight for the first time and we really like her. My five year old took to her immediately! Caring, friendly, and kind!
About Dr. Claudia Camacho, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427157973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camacho works at
Dr. Camacho speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.