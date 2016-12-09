Dr. Califano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Califano, MD
Dr. Claudia Califano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Shoreline Psychiatry,L.L.C.157 Goose Box # 2 Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 441-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Worked with my 20 year old son and did an incredible job. Has excellent interpersonal skills and communicates well with family. Is available at any time especially in crisis.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821273897
- Yale Child Study Center
- Yale University Med School
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Columbia University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Califano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Califano.
