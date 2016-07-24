Dr. Claudia Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claudia Beck, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.
Pediatric Partners9011 Chevrolet Dr Ste 7, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Beck?
Dr. Beck is an awesome doctor! She is great with kids, she talks to them and she plays with them while examining them. Even when they are just a couple of days old! She really remembers all of her patients and makes you feel great about having to go to the doctor. She even remembered a potty training story 2 years after we first spoke about it! She never makes you feel bad about asking questions or having parent fail moments!!!
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kosair Chldns Hosp-U Louisville
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- McDaniel College
- Pediatrics
