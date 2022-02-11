Overview

Dr. Claudia Bartolini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital.



Dr. Bartolini works at Eyesight Ophthalmic Services in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Exeter, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.