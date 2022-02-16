Overview

Dr. Claudia Barghash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Lebanese University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Barghash works at Digestive Healthcare Center, P.A. in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

