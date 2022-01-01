Dr. Claudia Baldassano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldassano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Baldassano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Baldassano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Baldassano works at
Locations
University of Pennsylvania Health System3535 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 746-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baldassano has been my psychiatrist for over 10 years and quite frankly saved my life over a decade ago! I was getting horrible care by the psychiatrists in my hometown and heard about Dr. Baldassano at Penn Behavioral Health and made an appointment! She correctly diagnosed me after a thorough psych evaluation and promised to get me better! She did indeed get me better and has kept me well for over 10 years! I travel 3 hours to see her as my doctor, but would travel 30 hours to have her as my psychiatrist! Throughout the years, I have recommended her to other people and they have ALL felt like I do about her! Simply put, She is the BEST doctor in the WORLD!!!
About Dr. Claudia Baldassano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
