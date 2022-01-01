Overview

Dr. Claudia Baldassano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Baldassano works at University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.