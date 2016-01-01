Dr. Claudia Arroyave O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyave O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Arroyave O'Brien, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
Dr. Arroyave O'Brien works at
Claudia P Arroyave O'brien MD PA18926 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 278-9677
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Uhealth Tower
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1578656740
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
- Hosp La Luz
- Hosp St Rafael
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Arroyave O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyave O'Brien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyave O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyave O'Brien has seen patients for Pterygium and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arroyave O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arroyave O'Brien speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyave O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyave O'Brien.
