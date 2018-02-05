See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Pediatrics
3.5 (17)
Dr. Claudia Arango, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Arango works at General pediatrics Miami florida in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8525 SW 92nd St Ste B7, Miami, FL 33156 (305) 279-8491

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Feb 05, 2018
    She is not good... she is amazing... we really love her??
    Rina vargas in Pembroke Pines florida — Feb 05, 2018
    Pediatrics
    English, Spanish
    1386677755
    UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Arango, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arango is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arango has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arango works at General pediatrics Miami florida in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arango’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arango.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

