Claudette Nassoor Satnick, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudette Nassoor Satnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudette Nassoor Satnick, CH
Overview
Claudette Nassoor Satnick, CH is a Chiropractor in San Diego, CA.
Claudette Nassoor Satnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Satnick Chiropractic Inc12880 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Ste B, San Diego, CA 92129 Directions (858) 215-3231
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Claudette Nassoor Satnick?
About Claudette Nassoor Satnick, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063525467
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudette Nassoor Satnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Claudette Nassoor Satnick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudette Nassoor Satnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudette Nassoor Satnick works at
2 patients have reviewed Claudette Nassoor Satnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudette Nassoor Satnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudette Nassoor Satnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudette Nassoor Satnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.