Dr. Claudell Cox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.



Dr. Cox works at Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Hastings, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.