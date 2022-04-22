Dr. Claude Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Workman, MD
Overview
Dr. Claude Workman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7276
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Workman for a consult regarding swelling in my feet and ankles. He is so professional, great bedside manner with a great staff. He is very knowledgeable and very pleasant.
About Dr. Claude Workman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164481685
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Eisenhower Army Med Center
- Eisenhower Army Med Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Workman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Workman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Workman has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Workman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.
