Dr. Claude Woollen, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Claude Woollen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Woollen works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2300, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-6491
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abscess
Anal Fissure
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Breast Lump
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastric Ulcer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2022
    I met Dr. Woollen while I was an inpatient at SRHS. He, and his surgical group, came very highly recommended by the nurses and other physicians. He is very thorough and answers all of my questions in a no-nonsense, honest manner. I would not hesitate to recommend him to my own family and friends.
    LauraH — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Claude Woollen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306811443
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claude Woollen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woollen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woollen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woollen works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Woollen’s profile.

    Dr. Woollen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woollen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woollen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woollen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

