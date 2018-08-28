Dr. Claude Wolgel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolgel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Wolgel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claude Wolgel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Wolgel works at
Locations
Empire Joint and Spine PC9033 ELMHURST AVE, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 389-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolgel was nice, efficient and very professional. I am a very satisfied patient.
About Dr. Claude Wolgel, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710946827
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolgel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolgel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolgel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolgel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolgel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolgel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolgel.
