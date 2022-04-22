Overview

Dr. Claude Su, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med College Georgia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Su works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.