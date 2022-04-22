Dr. Claude Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Su, MD
Dr. Claude Su, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med College Georgia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 6, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Dr Su has been my cardiologist for 10yrs. He got me through some rough patches, including needing 2 heart stents. Dr Su is professional & personable at the same time. “Thank You” for caring for me for past decade. As I relocate back to WI, I’ll be pressed to find a physician as knowledgeable and pleasant as you. Continued success to you and your practice!
About Dr. Claude Su, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437122983
Education & Certifications
- University Ala Birmingham Med Center
- Univ Of Al Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Al Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Med College Georgia
- University Of Georgia
- Internal Medicine
