Overview

Dr. Claude Parker III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parker III works at Parker Eye Center LLC in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.