Dr. Claude Oliva, MD
Overview
Dr. Claude Oliva, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Rushland Park SurgiCenter4404 6th St, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 785-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oliva listens and spends as much time as needed with us. He doesn’t just come in the room, write down whatever he wants and leaves. He takes time to understand your injury and makes a plan WITH you.
About Dr. Claude Oliva, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104970136
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center-Interventional Pain Management
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center-Anesthesiology
- Texas Tech Hsc-Family Medicine
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliva works at
Dr. Oliva has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oliva speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.