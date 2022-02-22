Overview

Dr. Claude Oliva, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Oliva works at Center For Interventional Pain Management in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.