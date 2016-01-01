Overview

Dr. Claude Minor Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center and SageWest Health Care – Riverton.



Dr. Minor Jr works at Claude B Minor Jr MD in Monroe, LA with other offices in Lander, WY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.