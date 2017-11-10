Dr. Claude McLelland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLelland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude McLelland, MD
Overview
Dr. Claude McLelland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Locations
Sawyer Audiology LLC3301 S Alameda St Ste 506, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 855-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best ENT Dr He takes his time with patients and really was able to help me manage my Ménière's Highly recommend him
About Dr. Claude McLelland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356457444
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLelland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLelland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLelland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McLelland has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLelland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLelland speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McLelland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLelland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLelland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLelland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.