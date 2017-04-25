Dr. Claude McBee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude McBee, MD
Dr. Claude McBee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with State University Of New York @ Stony Brook
Locations
Commonwealth Vascular Institute150 Burnetts Way Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 539-7824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Commonwealth Vascular Institute1520 Breezeport Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 539-7824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having severe pain in my left lower leg while visiting my sister in Franklin, VA. She suggested I make an Appt. with Dr. McBee. They were able to get me in right away. So convenient as he has all diagnostic equipment on site. There was a blockage and he performed necessary procedure and the results were great, no more pain! He continues to follow up with me. It is worth the drive from N.C. to be cared for by competent and caring professionals. His staff is very efficient and courteous.
About Dr. Claude McBee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1164420055
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York @ Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBee has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McBee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.