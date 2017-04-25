Overview

Dr. Claude McBee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They completed their fellowship with State University Of New York @ Stony Brook



Dr. McBee works at Commonwealth Vascular Institute in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.