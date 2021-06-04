Dr. Sader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claude-Laurent Sader, MD
Dr. Claude-Laurent Sader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Locations
Cch Cv Center25 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 778-1829
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Always attentive to my questions. Logical medical perspective. As a health care provider myself, I appreciate Doctor’s insights. Highly respect his direction.
About Dr. Claude-Laurent Sader, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center
- Crozer Chester Med Center
- Lebanese University
- Cardiovascular Disease
