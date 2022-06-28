Dr. Claude Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Karam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claude Karam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Karam works at
Locations
Pedia Care of Virginia21155 Whitfield Pl Ste 102, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (571) 434-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karam went above and beyond his duty os a doctor. My 3 year old had inhaled a foreign object and ER doctors in the most prestigious hospital in our state sent us back even tho we complained that the sound and suffocation our kid was having was not normal. Next day Dr. Karam took things into his hand and called/instructed the director at the hospital for tests, and they found the foreign body stuck in pathway of lung. It was Dr. Karma’s experience and expertise that we avoided a big mishap. Highly recommend doctor.
About Dr. Claude Karam, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1235203290
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam works at
Dr. Karam speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
