Overview

Dr. Claude Hawkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hawkins works at Riverside Orthopedic Specialists in Newport News, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.