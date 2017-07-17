Dr. Claude Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Hawkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Claude Hawkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Excellence in Aging and12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 490, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-6109
Sentara Orthopedic Trauma Specialists600 Gresham Dr Ste 204, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-5680
Sentara Cancer Center6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 624-0387
Sentara Leigh Hospital830 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-8560
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hawkins is stop notch with surgery, explanations , and answering any questions you may have and explaining in a way you can understand with drawings and pictures in addition to his explanation. We are very happy with the results of the bilateral breast reduction surgery, pain and nausea control and follow up care. His nurse Tori, provided excellent care and are very prompt in completing and returning paperwork.
About Dr. Claude Hawkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.