Dr. Claude Curran, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Claude Curran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    198 Hanover St, Fall River, MA 02720 (508) 672-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Nov 14, 2022
My mom passed away and I couldn't of made it through without Dr Curran
Susanne Dexteaze-Har — Nov 14, 2022
About Dr. Claude Curran, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Italian
  • 1609980135
Education & Certifications

  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
