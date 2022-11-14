Overview

Dr. Claude Curran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

